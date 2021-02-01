Pic of the Day

A blog about LGBTQ+ History, Art, Literature, Politics, Culture, and Whatever Else Comes to Mind. The Closet Professor is a fun (sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes very serious) approach to LGBTQ+ Culture.
OMG! What an attractive «Recamier» couch and not to mention the delicious «shrimp» laying on it...
That laddie can stretch out on my couch any time of day or night-bless 'em!
Post a Comment
2 comments:
OMG! What an attractive «Recamier» couch and not to mention the delicious «shrimp» laying on it...
That laddie can stretch out on my couch any time of day or night-bless 'em!
Post a Comment