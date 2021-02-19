Radio host Bernard Meltzer said, “A true friend is someone who thinks that you are a good egg even though he knows that you are slightly cracked.” I consider my readers my friends. I have corresponded with some of you through email, some I have met in real life, and others, like Susan, became great friends that I talk to regularly. Many of you have stuck with me in my journey for many years. Some only recently found my blog, but none of that matters because I consider you all friends. I would hope that most of you think of me as a "good egg" even if I am "slightly cracked." I am not perfect, and I never will be. None of us are perfect, but all we can do is try our best.
My favorite philosopher is the transcendentalist Ralph Waldo Emerson. His 1841 essay "Self-Reliance" has been my personal philosophy for many years. The essay contains the most comprehensive statement of one of Emerson's recurrent themes: the need for each individual to avoid conformity and false consistency and follow his or her instincts and ideas. We are all unique, and we need to accept our uniqueness. Even with our individuality, we are always searching for others like us, and this blog has become a community of people who care, and I am thankful for each of you. Emerson said, “Cultivate the habit of being grateful for every good thing that comes to you, and to give thanks continuously. And because all things have contributed to your advancement, you should include all things in your gratitude.”
Your words of encouragement after yesterday's post have meant more to me than you can imagine. Some of them even brought me to tears because I realized just how much some of you genuinely care about me, and for that, I am forever grateful. John F. Kennedy once said, “We must find time to stop and thank the people who make a difference in our lives.” You all make a difference in my life. I have been through many trials and tribulations in my life, but I have also had some triumphs. My readers have been with me through thick and thin, and I appreciate your support.
Hi Joe,
As usual - enjoyed reading your blog today . wishing you a weekend free of pain .best of luck on Tue.
Namaste ,
"Art"
