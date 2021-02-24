The Eyes Have It

I usually write my posts the night before I post them in the morning. Sometimes, if I am not busy working from home, I write them during the day. Sometimes, I am inspired by the news or random thoughts. Other times, I am inspired for a picture that I see, and it evokes certain thoughts. This post was one of the latter. Since I was having my MRI last night and did not get home until late, I didn’t have much to say today. I hope I will get the results sometime today, but until then, here are some lovely pictures of men’s eyes. One of the advantages of everyone wearing masks is that we get to focus on a person’s eyes. Some men have beautiful eyes, and I am often attracted to the eyes of a man (okay, as is evident by a lot of the pictures I post, I also usually check out their butts as well, LOL).
This brings me to another interesting phenomenon of the pandemic. We have all heard of catfishing (if you haven’t, it is the process of luring someone into a relationship by means of a fictional online persona). There is also another less devious term I heard the other day: Hatfishing, when a handsome man looks hot wearing a hat, then, when he takes it off he goes from “That man is gorgeous!” to “What was I thinking?” During the pandemic, I have noticed one more version of this: maskfishing, where a person appears to be more attractive because they are wearing a facemask. In both hatfishing and maskfishing, we often notice the eyes first (or his butt, according to which way he is facing).
Here are some wise quotes about eyes:
1. “The soul, fortunately, has an interpreter —often an unconscious but still a faithful interpreter —in the eye.” —Charlotte Bronte
2. “Eyes so transparent that through them the soul is seen.” —Theophile Gautier
3. “Where words are restrained, the eyes often talk a great deal.” —Samuel Richardson
4. “The eyes only see what the mind is prepared to comprehend.” —Henri Bergson
5. “Could a greater miracle take place than for us to look through each other’s eyes for an instant?” —Henry David Thoreau
6. “No one can lie, no one can hide anything, when he looks directly into someone’s eyes.” —Paulo Coelho
7. “The face is a picture of the mind with the eyes as its interpreter.” ― Marcus Tullius Cicero
8. “The eyes shout what the lips fear to say.” —William Henry
9. “The eyes indicate the antiquity of the soul.” —Ralph Waldo Emerson
10. “It’s true about the eyes being the window to the soul. Your face can be etched with worry, and twisted by ageing, but the eyes tell the true story of who you are.” —Naomie Harris
11. “The real lover is the man who can thrill you just by touching your head or smiling into your eyes —or just by staring into space.” — Marilyn Monroe
12. “The soul would have no rainbow had the eyes no tears.” —John Vance Cheney
13. “For beautiful eyes, look for the good in others; for beautiful lips, speak only words of kindness; and for poise, walk with the knowledge that you are never alone.” —Audrey Hepburn
14. “The world only exists in your eyes. You can make it as big or as small as you want.” —F. Scott Fitzgerald
Yes, my partner, Sergio, is convinced if you are not particularly handsome in the conventional sense but you have great eyes, this is your time.
The eyes are so revealing about the personnality of a man.
The eye is the miror of the soul, we say in French and maybe in English also.
The beauty is on the eyes of the beholder and that is so true when you see some couples and ask yourself: how come those two can be in love looking them from a outside view.
I often ask myself that question when someone tells me that they're attracted to me because I never thought I could be that attractive. One 23yo young man I dated few years ago told me that I have some «charism» and that I'm a handsome man.
So the eyes of the others around us see us in a way we never suspected.
Joe, the post suggests you are feeling less stressed and so better. I hope so. Roderick
