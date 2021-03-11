At the Museum

Yesterday, I had to go to the museum to work for a few hours. It's the first time since before Thanksgiving. I had a virtual program to host, and I wanted to do it from my office because my computer screen is much larger than my laptop so that I can see my notes for the introduction and any questions asked. Everything went well, and this morning I will post the recording to our Facebook page. I did not do it yesterday because it takes so long to upload anything from my home network.
We use GoToWebinar for our virtual programs, and afterward, it provides a lot of insights about the program. During the webinar, the organizer, me in this case, can see if people are paying attention or not. Even though attendees’ cameras are not turned on, I can see if the person is watching the webinar or doing other things on their computer because a ⚠️ appears by their name. What was interesting/infuriating is that our museum director had a ⚠️ by his name the whole time. His interest score was a 50 out of 100.
I was so disappointed that he couldn't take an hour out of his day to pay attention to our guest speaker. Our secretary refused to watch at all, which pissed me off. I have been working on this program for nearly two years. First, the speaker was out of the country. Then, the pandemic hit. Finally, we were able to get her to give the talk virtually. You'd think my coworkers would have paid attention and watched the program, mostly because it was an extremely interesting program.
As the author Rachel Naomi Remen said, "The most basic and powerful way to connect to another person is to listen. Just listen. Perhaps the most important thing we ever give each other is our attention." I wish people were better at listening to others. I've always tried to listen and pay attention when it is important to do so, and usually even when it's not that important.
No comments:
Post a Comment