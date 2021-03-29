Not Much to Say

When this posts, I will likely be taking eating breakfast, then taking my shower, and getting ready ready for work. I don’t have a lot to say today. I don’t have a lot of work to do today. I just hope it will be a mostly headache free day, and I can get what I actually do need to get done at the museum. I need to work on a presentation for an upcoming program I will be doing with a colleague. I think it will be a fun program, but I need to do some prep work for it. Other than that, most of the work I need to do is stuff to get the program organized and ready to go. It’s in a week, so I really need to get going on it. I hope you all have a great week, and good Monday.
