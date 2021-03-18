A blog about LGBTQ+ History, Art, Literature, Politics, Culture, and Whatever Else Comes to Mind. The Closet Professor is a fun (sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes very serious) approach to LGBTQ+ Culture.
Thursday, March 18, 2021
Pics of the Day
A&F Quarterly, another iconic fashion catalog of Generation X published from 1997-2003. A&F Quarterly was an American lifestyle periodical by Abercrombie & Fitch, targeted towards the college-aged youth (18-22) and as a promotional vehicle for the A&F brand. Its contents prominently feature photo spreads by Bruce Weber. The Quarterly's inclusion of nudity and sexuality was a controversial topic but like International Male provided an escape for many gay men with its homoerotic images.
Posted by Joe at 6:00 PM
Labels: Pic of the Day
1 comment:
Hi, Joe, feeling sort of blah and out of sorts from the vaccine shot but nothing serious. I thought I should warn you since you are also having Pfizer. Hope all is well for you on the headache front. Roderick.
