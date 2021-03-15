Vermont's Eleven Seasons

This time of year is known as “Spring of Deception,” see the picture below. The spring of deception rarely lasts long, and it looks like it lasted only a few days this year. Yesterday, it snowed off and on all day long. We will see if “Third Winter” will set in since it was 3° this morning, and the high today is expected to be 16°. It will warm up some after. We have a rollercoaster of temperatures for the next ten days. If the forecast holds, we may even get back into the 50s.
Vermont weather is very unpredictable. If the forecast continues as it looks right now, we are in for some sun, a rarity in Vermont. Before I know it, mud season will be here, although that is likely to happen next month. Being March also means that it is Maple Sugaring Season, which often corresponds with mud season.
Regardless of the “season,” it is in Vermont, it is still better than any season in Alabama. If Alabamians are lucky, they get a week of Autumn and a few weeks of Spring before the heat of summer sets in. Just as Vermont has Winter from basically October/November to April/May, Alabama has Summer from April/May to September/October. I went from long Summers to long Winters. I would much rather have the long Winters. I prefer the colder temperatures. I hate being hot and sweaty. The heat has always aggravated my migraines. I may not enjoy shoveling snow, clearing snow off my car, driving in snow, or the bitterly cold winds, but I don’t have to deal with long periods of heat and humidity, hurricanes, or tornadoes. So, I will take the long Winters.
1 comment:
Reminds me of the time I contemplated moving from St. Louis to Ft. Lauderdale with my then-husband. I asked his aunt how the winters are there. She was particularly distraught that "sometimes it gets all the way down to sixty degrees." I was proud of myself for not laughing out loud right then.
Post a Comment