A blog about LGBTQ+ History, Art, Literature, Politics, Culture, and Whatever Else Comes to Mind. The Closet Professor is a fun (sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes very serious) approach to LGBTQ+ Culture.
Wednesday, April 14, 2021
Feeling Yucky
I wasn’t feeling great last night. I was just feeling kind of yucky. I had been working hard all day on a presentation I will be giving, and I was a bit worn out with a bit of a headache. I think I may be having some sinus trouble, as I have noticed some of the signs of sinus issues. I hope that’s all it was, but it just means that this post will be short today. I hope all of you are doing well.
Labels: Health
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
2 comments:
Feel better and stay warm. I saw in the forecast that there may be snow for higher elevations in New England. I'm thankful that nonsense is far behind us here in Boston and more than ready to break out my shorts.
BosGuy, the weather has been so nice here the last few days, but you can never get used to nice weather in Vermont. It looks like we will get a fair amount of snow Friday. We are on the 3-6" and 6-12" dividing line. Who knows what we will actually get. The good thing is that it should not last long. The weather won't remain cold enough for it to stay around long.
The good thing is that I am feeling better today than I was last night.
Post a Comment