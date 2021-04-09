Friday, April 9, 2021

Mental Health Day


 I am not feeling well mentally or physically today. The disappointment over my dental ordeal (see yesterday's blog post and comments) has me feeling depressed and in physical pain. Thankfully, I am off work today. I have some time that I have to either take or lose by the end of our fiscal year, so I am taking off every Friday from now until the end of May. I need a break today; I need some time for myself and not have to deal with anything today.

Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)