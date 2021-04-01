Thursday, April 1, 2021

Pic of the Day


For those like me who are getting snow today, hang in there. Winter is almost over!

JiEL said...

In Montreal we had just 2cm of wet snow that quickly melted.
The the sun showed and it got a bit warmer.
We call that snow the «sugar snow» as it comes during the maple syrup time.

April 1, 2021 at 8:34 PM

