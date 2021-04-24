Pic of the Day

A blog about LGBTQ+ History, Art, Literature, Politics, Culture, and Whatever Else Comes to Mind. The Closet Professor is a fun (sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes very serious) approach to LGBTQ+ Culture.
Joe, can't help asking you how the situation is? Has the swelling gone down some? What is the pain like today? Thinking about you today, as I work at home. Roderick
Roderick, my mouth is still very sore, and it is still causing a headache on the right side of my head. I’ve been told it will take at least ten days before things really start getting better. The swelling, however, has gone down some. I have a feeling this is going to be a slow process. Thanks for asking.
Post a Comment
2 comments:
Joe, can't help asking you how the situation is? Has the swelling gone down some? What is the pain like today? Thinking about you today, as I work at home. Roderick
Roderick, my mouth is still very sore, and it is still causing a headache on the right side of my head. I’ve been told it will take at least ten days before things really start getting better. The swelling, however, has gone down some. I have a feeling this is going to be a slow process. Thanks for asking.
Post a Comment