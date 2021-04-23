I am still recovering from my tooth extraction. It's just as painful as I expected it to be. My face is swollen, and the whole right side of my face hurts. I took yesterday as a sick day because I knew I wouldn't do any work because of the pain I was in. I just needed a day to relax, and I was able to relax yesterday morning. However, the afternoon was a different story. I had to go to the store, get gas, go to the pharmacy, and get my weekly COVID test for the university. After doing all that, I got home basically in time to leave again for my neurology appointment.
My neurologist was happy that they were able to extract the tooth. She told me that it would take some time to heal, and that time would tell if this was the issue or not. The swelling has to go down before I will know if the pressure on my trigeminal nerve is relieved or not. So, time will tell.
Here's hoping time will tell a happy tale.
I'm surprised you didn't have a pain killer prescription.
As I had many dental surgeries in the past, I can understand your pain.
Lucky for me my dentist has many diplomas and mouth surgery is one of them.
The only one he doesn't have is to provid orthodontic care.
