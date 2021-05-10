At the Museum Today

It looks like we may be slowly getting back to working at the museum on a regular basis. For the foreseeable future, we will be wearing masks, and we are still not open to the general public. Hopefully, we will reopen to the public soon. We are in the midst of putting up a new exhibit. It looks like our opening for the new exhibit will actually allow some of the general public to attend. Of course, they will have to show proof of vaccination, do temperature checks, and wear masks to come onto campus, but it will be nice to have people in the museum again. I just hope they will come.
@zachking
Museums in ##2021♬ original sound - Zach King
No comments:
Post a Comment