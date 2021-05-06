Thursday, May 6, 2021

New Phone

I got a new phone yesterday. Mine was an iPhone 8 and has been running slowly for the past couple of months. The battery has also not been lasting as long as it should have. It was time to get a new one. Verizon sent me an offer that was too good to turn down, and so I bought an iPhone 12 mini. I didn't want a phone larger than the one I already had, so I got the mini. I know there are other features on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max, but I really don't need those things. So, I bought it online and decided to pick it up from the Verizon Store in Burlington. After I got off work, I headed up to Burlington to get my phone and run a few errands. 

One of the errands was to find some good English muffins. I ate an English muffin made by the Vermont Bread Company every morning. They really were the best. I've been trying to find English muffins to replace them because last week, the Vermont Bread Company abruptly closed along with its parent company Koffee Kup Bakery. The two bakeries had been bought out at the beginning of April by an acquisition company that claimed they were going to expand the bakeries. Then after owning the bakeries for a few weeks, they closed them and told the employees as they came to work last Monday that they were out of a job. So far, every Engish muffin I have tried is terribly inferior to the Vermont Bread Company English muffins. The search continues.

Posted by at
Labels:

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)