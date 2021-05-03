Preparing for Work

I am a planner in almost every way. I especially plan and prepare what I am going to wear. When I was going into the office every day, I used to plan my wardrobe for the whole week. Now, I only really have to plan for Mondays and special events. I should wear jeans today because we are supposed to deinstall the current exhibit to get the gallery ready for the next exhibit. I always find it difficult to wear clothes that are too casual to the museum. I'm not sure what it matters though. I don't even know if we will actually open the museum today. Graduation was Saturday, so there will be no students on campus and we've only been opened for them, not that any ever came to the museum. So, I have no idea why we would actually unlock the entrance to the museum. If that's the case, I'm not sure why I should care what I wear as long as I look presentable.
Anyway, I am just rambling and babbling today. I just didn't have a lot to say, and I wrote what was on my mind.
No comments:
Post a Comment