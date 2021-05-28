A blog about LGBTQ+ History, Art, Literature, Politics, Culture, and Whatever Else Comes to Mind. The Closet Professor is a fun (sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes very serious) approach to LGBTQ+ Culture.
Friday, May 28, 2021
Slept In
Today begins my four-day weekend holiday. It was actually a five-day weekend if you count yesterday which I also had off, but because I had a headache most of yesterday, I’m not counting it. I slept in a bit more than usual today, but not as long as I’d have liked. Today may be one of those days when I take a nap in the afternoon. Anyway, I hope all of you are doing great. Have a wonderful weekend!
Labels: Miscellaneous
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
3 comments:
HAVE A Wonderful Weekend
Jon
You slept in? The post time stamp says 7:19 a.m. --- OMG!
BosGuy, I know. It’s sad really. I wake up around 6 am every morning, no matter how late I go to sleep the night before. So, when I sleep past 7 am, it’s sleeping in.
Post a Comment