Friday, May 28, 2021

Slept In


Today begins my four-day weekend holiday. It was actually a five-day weekend if you count yesterday which I also had off, but because I had a headache most of yesterday, I’m not counting it. I slept in a bit more than usual today, but not as long as I’d have liked. Today may be one of those days when I take a nap in the afternoon. Anyway, I hope all of you are doing great. Have a wonderful weekend!
3 comments:

Anonymous said...

HAVE A Wonderful Weekend

Jon

May 28, 2021 at 8:56 AM
BosGuy said...

You slept in? The post time stamp says 7:19 a.m. --- OMG!

May 28, 2021 at 9:00 AM
Joe said...

BosGuy, I know. It’s sad really. I wake up around 6 am every morning, no matter how late I go to sleep the night before. So, when I sleep past 7 am, it’s sleeping in.

May 28, 2021 at 9:17 AM

