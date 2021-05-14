I’ve been virtually attending a historical conference this week. It runs through tomorrow, and so far, some of it has been interesting. The best part of the whole conference has not been the papers presented or even the launch of the book in which I have an essay. It has been that I was able to put an out of office automatic reply on my email, so I have been able to ignore everyone at work all week long. Sometimes, I just need my time away from my coworkers. They have a bad habit of contacting me on my vacation days, so I made it very clear to them that I was not available this week, and they should not expect me to get back to them until Tuesday when I am back at work.
Friday, May 14, 2021
TGIF
