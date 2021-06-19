Moment of Zen: Men

I love men. I don’t care if they are masculine or feminine, sporty or nerdy, in groups or alone, in their underwear or fully clothed or somewhere in between. I just love men. 🏳️🌈
Speaking of men, here’s a quick update on the guy from the pharmacy, as I had to go by there yesterday. He eagerly greeted me with, “Good morning, Mr. _______.” I guess it’s nice he knows my name, but it’s a bit disappointing that he didn’t call me by my first name, unless he wants a daddy. 😂 Anyway, I suspect he is straight and is not interested. He was just being friendly like all of the people who work there. He’s just a little more personable than some.
1 comment:
Yes. I don’t have a type. It’s more about meeting those that appeal to you with common interest and good personality A meeting of the minds
Post a Comment