Pic of the Day

Sunday, June 6, 2021

Anonymous said...

Hi! Joe, so how did the Friday events go? Did you survive them? Do let us know, Roderick

June 6, 2021 at 9:24 PM
Joe said...

Roderick, everything went fine Friday night. We had beautiful (but a little bit too warm) weather for the outdoor reception. I did see plenty of people I knew and talked to them: history professors, my dentist, colleagues. I did not know most of the people, and we had a fairly large crowd. There is a more detailed update in the comments of my Saturday's Moment of Zen: https://closetprofessor.blogspot.com/2021/06/moment-of-zen-pride.html.

June 7, 2021 at 8:03 AM

