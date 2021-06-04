Friday, June 4, 2021

Pic of the Day


I accidentally scheduled this for 6 am instead of my usual 6 pm posting time, so there will not be another evening Pic of the Day.

Posted by at
Labels:

2 comments:

BosGuy said...

Nice follow up photo from yesterday's the clothes make the man post.
I'm sure you'll look fine in your suit tonight at your event. Best of luck.

June 4, 2021 at 8:17 AM
Joe said...

Thanks, BosGuy. I couldn't decide whether to use this picture for today's earlier post or use the one I ended up using, so I used them both for different posts.

June 4, 2021 at 8:47 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)