Bad Weather

A heat wave, high humidity, a storm front, and a cold front all passing through Vermont over the last few days, the weather has been crazy. The heat, and I know it’s much worse elsewhere, and changes in atmospheric pressure has gotten to me. I woke yesterday with a bad migraine that plagued me all day and into the evening. I had to take a sick day from work, and I spent most of the day in bed. I pray that I wake up today feeling much better.
Overall, my headaches have been getting better, but the damage done to my trigeminal nerve by that infected tooth is going to take some time to heal. My doctor told me it would likely be slow to heal. I am on medicine to calm the nerve pain, but major changes in the weather still trigger headaches.
Feel better. We had an amazing storm pass through Boston yesterday starting around 6ish and it is my understanding temps will be much cooler with more precip coming over the next couple of days. I assume VT will have similar weather.
Crazy weather everywhere. Five days of clouds. Rain and temps in the low 70’s here. Brrr
