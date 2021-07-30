Friday, July 30, 2021

Chicago Job Update


I received an email from the museum in Chicago saying the team wanted to continue to pursue me as a job candidate and would like to set up a time for a Zoom interview sometime between Friday and Tuesday. I wrote back I was most available on Friday. The interview is scheduled for 2 pm today. It will be an interview with the museum's Executive Director and the COO of the foundation that funds the museum.

 

There is not much I can do to prepare except refresh myself with the job’s description. The interview I had with HR was pretty thorough so I know what to expect. The team will have my resume, cover letter, and the HR person's initial interview notes. I assume they will want to get a feel for how dynamic I am, and how well I could represent the museum in the community while also expanding on some of the questions already asked by HR.

 

I hope this interview will be an easy conversation about the position, and I will be able to address any issues they throw at me. This museum has a mission similar to my current museum except they are more focused on all veterans whereas my university-based museum is more focused on alumni veterans. Also, this Chicago museum has more funds and prestige in the wider veteran community. I have worked with this museum and its foundation in multiple ways. The foundation funded the position which originally brought me to Vermont. 

 

They know I interviewed for a different position at their museum several years ago. Ultimately, they hired someone with more qualifications. In the current available job, I meet all the required and preferred qualifications much like when I applied for the previous position I held at my current museum. I am confident I am what they are looking for. 

 

However, there is a lot for me to consider. Primary considerations are: 

  1. Will they offer a salary that will make the move to Chicago worthwhile? Rent and cost of living are higher there.
  2. Will the pros outweigh the cons regarding vacation time and benefits?
  3. Chicago does have a more active LGBTQ+ scene than Vermont as do most places, but that is a consideration.
  4. I will lose my current faculty status as an Assistant Professor. This is a personal consideration that may not mean as much to others.
  5. Before I could say yes, I would need to discuss the healthcare situation in Chicago with my current medical providers. While I realize Chicago is a larger city and the opportunity for world-class healthcare should be available, my medical team at the University of Vermont and Dartmouth have been life-changing.

It’s a lot to consider if they offer me the job. I’ll just have to wait and see.

