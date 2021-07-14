"What lies behind us, and what lies before us are but tiny matters compared to what lies within us."
—Ralph Waldo Emerson
The tattoo on the chest of the guy above is this Emerson quote. This blog has been a wonderful journey, but I wouldn’t be doing it without my wonderful and caring readers. I wanted to thank all of you for your kind words on Monday’s blogiversary post. Part of the reason I write this blog is to keep a record of what has lain behind me these past eleven years and to record what will lie ahead of me. It’s part therapy on my part, and partly a record of my life. All of your comments and words of encouragement tell me it’s been worthwhile. Thank you for reading about the ups and down of my life, my opinions, historical lessons, my love of poetry, my health, my happiness, and my spiritual journey.
P.S. I also hope you continue to enjoy the images I post. I do try to make this blog aesthetically pleasing.
3 comments:
I enjoy all of your posts..thanks for making time to keep this as an ongoing blog..it is appreciated.
As you celebrate your 11th anniversary of your blog, I am approaching my 10th anniversary of my blog. It is amazing how these efforts melt away the angst that created them, and how long lived they become without our knowing it. Keep your blog coming. It is a welcome daily read for me.
I completely get it. I too write my blog for personal reasons, although readers of my blog may not realize that considering my content. One of the unexpected outcomes of blogging that never occurred to me prior to starting a blog was the people I'd meet and become friendly with over the years. Some of those individuals are readers, while others are other bloggers. Regardless, it can be a rewarding experience.
Post a Comment