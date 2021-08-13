Advice Needed

I need a tasteful but colorful rainbow themed outfit for this year’s Pride Ball in Burlington. As I’ve mentioned before, Vermont has their big pride celebrations in September not June. This year, it will be the first weekend in September with the Pride Ball on Friday September 3, and the parade and festival on Sunday September 5. The description for the Ball says:
Bring your rainbow power and kick off Pride Weekend in Burlington! The sparkle and shine get elevated even further with a huge drag show.
I’d like to have something that maybe sparkles and shines, but I am rarely one to be too flashy. However, I’d kind of like at least to be colorful without being overly tacky. Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated. I searched Amazon, but mostly they just have t-shirts, and I’d like to wear a button up shirt. I have my two polo shirts (one blue, one white) subtly trimmed in rainbow colors, but I’d like to be a little less subtle without being overboard. I have three weeks to find something.
Usually, I do good at getting outfits for these things, but this time I am at a loss. So much pride merchandise is so incredibly tacky, or they are made for extremely skinny people. I need something that will be relaxing to wear, hopefully will go with jeans (though I don’t mind wearing pants), look somewhat fashionable, and be stylish. Is that too much to ask? Probably, but you guys more than likely have a better sense of fashion than me.
Help! Any suggestions?
