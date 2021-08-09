Another Damn Headache!

I have been lucky since I started the new dosage of the medicine for my trigeminal neuralgia (TN). I have had few headaches. With the Botox for my migraines and the addition of Verapamil and Oxcarbazepine for the TN, I have been doing pretty good and basically only having minor headaches on occasion, but God forbid I miss a dose of my medicines. I went to dinner with a friend on Friday night, and I completely forgot to take my nighttime meds. By Saturday night, I could feel the pain returning to the side of my face affected by the TN. When I woke yesterday morning, I was in a great deal of pain, and nothing helped throughout the day. I remembered to take everything yesterday and on Saturday, so I hope things will even out today. I had been enjoying being relatively pain free, so while I’ve had worse headaches than yesterday’s, the resurgence of pain after not having any this severe, I think made it all the worse. I just have to make damn sure that I don’t miss a dose again.
