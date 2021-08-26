I can cook most anything. Sometimes, I use a recipe, but sometimes I don’t. However, baking is a different story. Other than cookies, I’ve never been much of a baker. I can make a very tasty coconut custard pie, but I inevitably overfill the pie crust and it overflows when cooking and causes a hell of a mess. Before i go further, let me explain what I think of as the difference between cooking and baking. For me, cooking usually refers to a savory dish that you eat as part of a meal, whereas baking is sweets or desserts made in the oven, such as cookies, cakes, or pies. For a more detailed and precise definition of the two, see this article about “Cooking vs Baking.” Cooking is an art, while baking is more of a science. With cooking, you can experiment with the ingredients to make the dish a creation of your own, and the variations can be endless. Baking, however, requires exact measurements. The order in which ingredients are added is also often a factor in baking. While I can follow a recipe just fine, I’ve often not been very successful with more elaborate cakes. Cookies and pies, I’ve pretty much mastered. The exception is pound cakes.
I have been craving a good pound cake for a few days now, and I plan to make one. But, what kind should I make? My mother is a master at cake making, and while measurements have to be exact during baking, my grandmama could make most of her cakes with her eyes closed. Also, pound cakes are usually a pretty simple recipe with only four ingredients and one measurement: a pound each of butter, flour, sugar, and eggs. But there are many variations of the pound cake: classic, butter, sour cream, cream cheese, etc. I love a good buttery pound cake, but my favorite is a brown sugar pound cake, so that s what I plan to make, a Brown Sugar Pecan Pound Cake. I doubt I’ll have the energy to make one after work tonight, and I probably won’t make one tomorrow night. However, this weekend is supposed to be cool (our high Saturday is 65) and rainy, so what better day to make a cake and have the oven on for over an hour.
This recipe is a Southern twist on a classic. I’ve never made this particular recipe. It comes from dinnerthendessert.com,which claimed that this Brown Sugar Pecan Pound Cake is rich, moist and full of pecan crunch and takes just over an hour to cook. I’ll let you know how it turns out.
Brown Sugar Pecan Pound Cake
Prep Time: 10 min
Cook Time: 1 hr
Serves: 12 Servings
Ingredients
· 3/4 cup Unsalted Butter
· 1 cup Brown Sugar, (packed)
· 1/2 cup Sugar
· 3 large Eggs
· 1 teaspoons Vanilla Extract
· 1/2 cup Whole Milk
· 1 1/2 cups Flour
· 1/4 teaspoon Baking Powder
· 1/4 teaspoon Salt
· 1 cup Chopped Pecans
Preparation Steps
1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees and spray a 9x5 loaf pan with baking spray.
2. In a stand mixer on medium high speed, add together the butter, brown sugar and sugar until light and fluffy, about 2-3 minutes.
3. Add in the eggs one at a time until fully combined, then add in the vanilla.
4. Add in the milk and flour, baking powder and salt (alternate them in thirds) until just combined.
5. Add in all but a handful of the chopped pecans and stir.
6. Pour batter into the loaf pan and sprinkle on the rest of the pecans.
7. Bake for 55-60 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean.
1 comment:
I agree with your distinctions between cooking and baking, and I enjoy elements of both. I'm just not so good at cleaning up after either one. But I usually enjoy the results of my labors. Cooking can provide a tasty meal, but there's nothing like baking something sweet. It's even better when I can share it with friends or family.
The richness of a great pound cake is hard to beat. I'll be watching for your review of this recipe.
