We will be having a farewell lunch for one of my coworkers today. I hate the reason why she’s leaving, but I understand. She stood up for her principles, and the university went against her. It’s been an infuriating sequence of events. I did all I could to keep her here, but it wasn’t enough. She’s going to be very difficult to replace at the museum. She won’t even be staying in Vermont. She’s moving back down South to be near her family.
I will miss her when she’s gone. She’s been a great friend to me while I’ve been here. She welcomed me when I first came to Vermont, and she’s done her best to make me feel at home up here. Whether that was having me for Easter or Thanksgiving or making fried green tomatoes together, she’s always brought a little of the good parts of the South to Vermont. She always had some sweet tea for me when I’d go to her house. I really will miss her. She’s irreplaceable as a friend.
2 comments:
I call losses like this "tiny deaths"
That's definitely sad news. Hang in there. Hopefeully her replacement will at least be good to work with and friendly.
