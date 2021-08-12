Thursday, August 12, 2021

Feeling Better


Thankfully, I am feeling much better. Slowly throughout the day yesterday as I got some much needed rest, I started to feel better, and the nausea subsided. For the most part so did the headache.

By the way, if you’ve ever wondered what I wear to work (which you probably haven’t), today I’m wearing an almost identical outfit to the guy above, except that I am wearing socks. Shorter pants and no socks is just not a fashion trend I care it embrace.
Posted by at
Labels:

2 comments:

naturgesetz said...

Glad you're feeling better.

I hope you don't have tats like that guy.

August 12, 2021 at 8:05 AM
Joe said...

Oh Lord, no, naturgesetz. I have the one tattoo that I showed a week or so ago with the poem. It's on my upper arm. I have no desire to have a tattoo that would show like that.

August 12, 2021 at 8:16 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)