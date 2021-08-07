Moment of Zen: Whatever You’d Call This

I love these pics. I love the pants, belt and shirt, not to mention the guy wearing them, or sort of wearing them in the case of the shirt. Seriously, that body is amazing. I find the pics so sexy. I just wish you could see all of his face, because this guy does have a nice face (though I can’t remember the model’s name, so I couldn’t use a face pic to prove it.
A job update: I did not get the Chicago job. They wrote me yesterday afternoon to tell me they “regret to inform you that you have not been selected” for the position.
No comments:
Post a Comment