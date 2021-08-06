I will be spending most of my day in a car with my boss. We have to drove up to the northern part of the state to look at some artifacts someone wants to donate. We know we will be bringing back at least one donation, but I’m not sure how many more. Sadly, my boss does not look like the guy in the picture above. My boss is kind of dorky. We will also be professionally dressed and not in workout clothes, LOL. It’s going to be a long day. He’s expecting us to be back by lunch, but I expect it will be more like the middle of the afternoon. He told me yesterday that we will also be visiting another museum, but I have no idea why. He didn’t say, and yesterday was a vacation day, so I didn’t ask. I’m sure he thinks he told me; he always thinks he tells us stuff. However, he’s constantly forgetting to tell us things we need to know. He’s a really nice guy, just an incompetent and inefficient dumbass.
Tonight, I have plans to go with a friend up to Burlington to eat at a new barbecue place. The menu looks good, so I hope the food is actually good. A lot of times, Vermont restaurants put their own Vermont twist on food, especially when it’s a food where simpler is better. This place doesn’t indicate on their menu that they’ve put a vermont twist on it, but we will just have to wait and see. The only food twist that’s apparent on their menu is their cheesy gravy tots, which sound like a southern version on poutine.
2 comments:
As a "short" man, I am always hurt/offended when it is assumed that is an
undesirable trait.
We are now aware of "body shaming", but still use this word freely as a
put down, especially in relation to males and masculinity.
Why?
Anon, I am very sorry I offended you. I was trying to describe him when I called him “short” and did not mean any offense. However, I see your point and I will revise the post. I do apologize for being insensitive.
Post a Comment