Today will be the first day without my coworker who left. Yesterday was her last day. I didn’t cry when we said goodbye, but I came very close. I will miss her so much. I no longer have someone I can go bitch and complain to in confidence. Sometimes, you just don’t want to bitch out your boss, and you need someone else to talk to. She was also always there to talk to about anything and everything. I can still text her anytime, but it’s just not the same.
I’ll still be seeing her on occasion, just not every day. I lost too much time with her during our work from home period during the pandemic. I’ll still see her occasionally though. Next week begins Pride Week in Vermont, and the Pride Ball is next Friday. Another friend and I will go to the ball, and we’ll meet my former coworker for dinner that night before we go. There will be other times that I see her, but it’s just not the same.
It is important to have people like your friend, whom you can go to and bitch or get perspective from. It can also be nice to have a former co-worker as a friend. Hopefully despite her departure your relationship can continue to grow even if you can't / don't see each other everyday.
What BosGuy said. I'm glad to hear that at least she's still around.
