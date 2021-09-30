Yesterday was a really busy day. I was busy with numerous things at work basically from the time I got there until I left. This is actually quite unusual for me. Many days, I’m able to write my blog posts at work, but not yesterday. The first time I looked up at my clock, it was past 11 am. The next time I looked at the clock it was after 3:30 pm.and I leave work at 4 pm. I did have a nice lunch with a friend of mine, but even with that time flew by. When I got home it wasn’t much better. I made dinner, I had a friend texting me about a problem she’s having, and then I was on the phone most of the rest of the evening. I am not complaining about any of this. It may have been a busy day, but the time really flew by. It was not an unpleasant day at all. However, I say all this because this will be a relatively short post. There are a few things I could talk about, but I’m tired and want to go to bed. I’m glad I have a four day weekend coming up so I can relax a bit.
