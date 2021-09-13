Days and Days of Pain

At the end of last week, I said I was very busy and I was. However, I also seemed to be having an intense reaction to an increase in my medication that was meant to control my headaches. It appeared to do the opposite and I was having really bad headaches that were affecting every part of my head, my vision, my ability to sleep, and my ability to concentrate. I sent a message to my neurologist about the issue and went back to my old dosage of medicine. It seemed to have helped some. I am awaiting a response from my neurologist, and hopefully, she’ll respond today. The last few days have been very difficult because none of my relief medications seemed to be working. The headaches just seemed to be getting worse and worse. Yesterday was some better, but the pain was still present, although more tolerable.
I hate these fucking headaches. I had been looking forward to my three days as I’m off today because it’s my Saturday to work at the museum this week. I have dreaded the return of Saturdays at the museum. We only are open on Saturdays when students are on campus, and with the pandemic, we have not opened on Saturdays in over a year. Next week will be hell week, i.e. Homecoming. We will be working our butts off all week and the weekend next week. I hate Homecoming week. Oh well, something to look forward to next week. There is no rest for the weary.
As Scarlett O’Hara said, “After all, tomorrow is another day.”
2 comments:
Sorry tp hear the headaches have been so bad. I hope the neurologist will have some answers.
Sorry to read about the ongoing headaches.I hope you are feeling better and the specialist can provide some insight.
