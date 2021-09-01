Feeling Off

We may all have days when we just feel off kilter. Especially if you have a true mental health day like I did yesterday, you can become overwhelmed by feelings of depression and anxiety, and your emotions can be all over the place. I know that some people take a “mental health day” as a way of saying, I just don’t want to be at work and then taking a sick day. I probably should have taken a real mental health day yesterday, but since I’d taken a sick day for a migraine on Monday, I felt like I should be at work yesterday. Anyway, yesterday was an off day. I didn’t feel like myself, and I found it hard to even fake. I mostly sat in my office all day and tried not to fall asleep. I made it through the day, though, and by last night, I was feeling some better. I’m not sure what caused my sudden attack of depression and anxiety, but it was hard to do anything, including eating. I rarely lose my appetite over anything. Hopefully, today will be a better day.
1 comment:
Thinking of you today.
I had a rough patch for several months in 2020 and if it weren't for my partner I don't know how I would have been able to get through the depression and anxiety. I know you're on your own but I hope there is someone either a professional or good friend whom you can lean on.
