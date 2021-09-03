Pride Weekend 🏳️‍🌈

|If I had this body, I might try to pull off a similar “outfit.” 😂
Vermont Pride is upon us this weekend. While technically, Vermont Pride has been going on all wee, tonight is the first even I will be going to. Tonight is the Pride Ball. I mentioned this a few weeks ago when I asked for advice about an outfit. I couldn’t find anything I really wanted to wear. That’s not exactly true, I did find a few shirts, but none of them were in my size, or if they were in my size, they were slim fit. Usually, slim fit shirts don’t exactly work well for me. So, instead f something flashy and bold, I will be a bit more low key.
The description says, “Bring your rainbow power and kick off Pride Weekend in Burlington!” I am going to let my rainbow poet show in a subtle way. I have a white polo shirt that is trimmed with rainbow colors and a rainbow belt. I’ll wear light colored jeans with my polo and white sneakers with rainbow shoelaces. I’m not a big rainbow kind of guy, so I think this will suffice.
The Pride Center of Vermont will host the Pride Parade and Festival on Sunday, the parade takes place from 12:30-1:00 pm. The Festival will be from 1-4 pm, and then from 4-9 pm, the Burly Bears will end the weekend with the Burly Bear’s Pride Closing Party, although I’m not sure they will be doing 5is as they have not posted anything about it on their Facebook page. We’ll see, I’m going with my neighbor who’s a drag show fanatic. (She is like a RuPaul’s Drag Race Encyclopedia.) If she wants to stay for the Burly Bears closing party, then we will. For now, we’ll play it by ear.
