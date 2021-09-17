Yesterday, I replied to a comment by uvdp about my headaches in which I said, “ I have moments when I only have a little pain, uvdp. Other times, it can be quite intense. Basically, the intensity come in waves, and on occasion, like when I woke up this morning, the wave is a tidal wave, other times it's more like a tidal pool.” By the time I was able to write this post, my headache wasn’t a tidal wave, but the size of the wave would have made any surfer happy. Needless to say, I was not feeling very well as I wrote this. I went to bed shortly afterwards in hopes that I could fall asleep before it could get any worse.
