Yesterday, I got my Pfizer booster for the COVID vaccine. I was eligible because of my diabetes but also because universities are considered high risk work places. As of last night, I only had a sore arm. I barely felt the shot itself, but it was definitely painful afterwards. I basically did very little over the weekend. I ran some errands yesterday and watched the Alabama vs. Tennessee game Saturday night.
Yesterday I got my booster shot and then roasted a chicken for dinner. Besides that, I watched the new Dune movie staring Timothée Chalamet that was just released in the U.S. it’s streaming on HBO Max. I’ve been look forward to its release for over a year when first saw the trailer. I have to say, it was far superior to the original 1984 film. What I did not realize was that this was Part One. So now, I have to wait God knows how long for the sequel, which doesn’t even have a script yet.
I have been looking forward to the Dune remake too.
I hadn't a clue that this was only part one. They conveniently leave that detail out of the promotions.
Saw DUNE Part 1 on Friday in the Theater and it was good. NOBODY else in there when I saw it.
Halloween Kills saw on Saturday and this has an ending made for a Follow-Up again.
Glad you are doing good after the Booster Shot.
Jon in UGA COUNTRY
The director of Dune is Denis Villeneuve, a guy from here, Montreal, and it was a dream for him since he was 14yo and have read the book, to make a movie out of it.
After The Arrival and Blade Runner, this Dune movie had his new touch of technological advances too. Special effects are also made by a Montreal group.
I didn't see it yet but surely I'll see it soon.
