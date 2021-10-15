Mental Health Day

With the fact that I have to conduct four job interviews today, I had to take a mental health break last night when I would have normally written this post. I had to get to bed as early as possible. I wish I’d had a glass of Prosecco to calm my nerves before bed, but I rarely drink, so it’s ok that I didn’t. We’ve done two previous interviews, and I swear, I feel more like the head of the search committee than my museum director who should be leading the process. I had to take the questions he put together after soliciting questions from all the committee members and edit them down to a reasonable number. He just combined all of them together without doing any editing of them. I’m literally having to fix everything he’s fucking up about this job search process. Ok, enough of this. I have to go to bed, and I can’t continue to think about all of this. If it means I have to step up where he’s failing in order to get the best candidate because he can’t seem to be bothered, then that’s what I’ll do. [End internal dialogue.]
No comments:
Post a Comment