The Joy of Halloween Costumes

Halloween is one of my favorite holidays. I used to love going out with friends to bars or to a Halloween party. I used to host an annual Halloween party with a friend of mine. The food and snacks I'd make were legendary (LOL). When it come to Halloween costumes, they range from funny to clever and from sexy to scary. I never much cared for the scary ones, but I love a good sexy, clever, or funny costume. With costumes, it's the one time of year when you can be anyone or anything you want, whether you are out of the closet or not. Once you're out of the closet, then the sky's the limit and you can be as sexy o was campy as you want.
Here are some of my favorites.
I know I'd be trying to land on RED.
Those plastic balls would not be the ones I'd be trying to dive into.
I love super hero costumes. I've always been partial to Superman, but Chris Evans made me a big Captain American fan.
These fellas are just cute with their pumpkins. I never much liked carving pumpkins, but I'd love to watch these guys do it.
Who doesn't love the Madd Hatter and the White Rabbit? These two are cute as a button.
