A Day at Home

I had the day off yesterday because I have to work this Saturday. I basically got up and made a bowl of cheese grits and scrambled an egg for breakfast. (By the way, thank God for Dollar General, nowhere else in Vermont could you get real grits. Dollar Generals are basically the same no matter where they are, but I digress.) I did have to to the grocery store to pick up a few items, but for the most of the day, I was home and watched TV and relaxed. I mostly relaxed, anyway. I did accomplish one thing I’ve been needing to do, and I bet you can guess from the picture above what that was. You guessed it! I did laundry. I did four loads of laundry, got everything folded and hung up and chose my outfit for today.
The outfit for today was the main reason I had to do laundry yesterday. I have one of my public programs today, and since I am one of the speakers for this one, I needed something nice to wear. I’d originally planned to wear a gray dress shirt, black pants, and possibly a sweater vest, but all of my gray shirts are way too big now that I’ve lost over 15 percent of my body weight over the past year. I decided while I was out, I’d see if I could buy a new shirt at Kohl’s, our only department store in the area. I don’t know if this is just our Kohl’s or if this is something happening everywhere, but our Kohl’s has done away with their men’s dress clothes. They had tons of flannel but no dress shirts, dress pants, or suits. In fact, they had very few solid shirts at all. It was very frustrating. So, instead I went home washed several loads of laundry and made a decision from what I had as to what I’d wear today.
It’s going to be a busy week. I have the program today. We have a radio broadcast live from our museum tomorrow morning, and a film crew tomorrow afternoon. Both will be taking up half the museum. Then on Friday, we have another job candidate coming. I really liked the one from last week, but I don’t think she impressed everybody else as much as she impressed me. A lot of that has to do with the fact that I spent the most time with her, and I feel like I’d really enjoy working with her. I’m not so sure about our other job candidates. I’ll just have to see how they are in person. We have one on Friday and the last one on Monday. I’m just ready for us to hire someone. We are shorthanded being down one person. When fully staffed, we only have four people: our director, two curators, and an administrative assistant. That fourth person really makes a difference, especially since we are approaching a very busy time for us.
Busy, busy, busy! Yesterday may have been a day of rest, or at least being off work, but the rest of the week will be that old saying, “No rest for the weary.”
