Yesterday when I got dressed, I put on a dark blue shirt, a pair of gray pants, and a navy blue sweater vest. At least I thought it was a navy vest. It was 20 degrees, and it was the first day I’d felt like wearing a sweater. The problem is, I got to work and looked at my sweater in more natural light and realized that it was actually black. So, as soon as I got in my office, I took off the sweater vest. I said something about it to my boss, and he said, “Oh, it’s ok.” I said That it was not ok in my book. He’s straight and has terrible fashion sense. He may be my boss but he rarely dresses like it.
Far too often, I can’t tell the difference between black and blue. Most of the time, I have to compare a piece of clothing that I know for certain if it is either is blue or black. I thought I’d done that yesterday, but apparently, even that didn’t work. Maybe I’ll have to start comparing everything against Isabella. I know for certain that she’s black. Oh well, at least I didn’t wear two different shoes.
2 comments:
I know dressing is largely a matter of personal taste, but, as a New York City fashion observer,
I have to tell you that blue, particularly navy blue, and black, worn together, is considered quite
chic.
Anon, I think I was more disappointed in myself for making the mistake in the colors, and while yes, navy blue and black do often co together, this just didn't look right to me. Again, this may have been more about me realizing my mistake and also that it was not what I had actually planned to wear. I'm sure it would have been fine to wear.
