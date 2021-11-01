There are basically four types of people in this world: cat people, dog people, those who like cats and dogs, and those who don’t like pets. I fall squarely in the cat people category. I do not like dogs. Sometimes, I can tolerate them, but they still make me nervous. I have been afraid of dogs most of my life. I was traumatized by one as a child, and I’ve never been able to get over it. I don’t like dogs. I don’t like the way they smell. I hate to hear them bark. I can’t stand for one to lick me or slobber all over me. I absolutely despise when I tell someone I don’t like dogs and have been afraid of them since I was a child and they respond, “Oh, but you’ll like my dog. He’s so sweet and lovable.” No, I am not going to like your dog. I may tolerate him, but I’ll never be comfortable around him. I just wish people could understand that and not get offended. I had a boss once that found it hilarious that her dozen little dogs would jump all over me, and she was convinced that her dogs were the exception to my feelings about dogs. They were not, and it was absolute torture every time I had to go to her house. So, as the sign below says, “NO DOGS, NO NOT EVEN LITTLE ONES.”
Cats are a different story. I love cats.I don’t think they smell at all, and if you take care of their litter box (or have an automatic one like I do) it won’t smell. The noises cats make are nowhere near as annoying, and a cat’s purr has been found to have a calming effect on humans. Most won’t lick you or slobber on you. Sometimes, they cuddle with you, and sometimes, they just do their own thing. For someone who enjoys their solitude, a cat can be a perfect companion because they often like their solitude as well. Isabella is not one to cuddle, but my previous cat Victoria was. Sometimes, I wish Isabella cuddled more, but cats always have their own personalities, occasionally multiple ones in the course of five minutes. One pet or scratch too many and you’ll know it. For me, that’s all part of their charm, and once you know a cat, then you can see when their mood has changed.
No comments:
Post a Comment