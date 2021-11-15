Eventful/Busy Day

The eventful part of today s that my boss is supposed to announce his decision on who we will be hiring for our open curator position. I will be very happy if he follows my advice and hires the person I recommended. If he doesn’t, not only will I be very hurt but also disappointed. In my opinion, there was really only one choice, but other people had other opinions. The committee was deadlocked 2-2 with my boss having to make the final decision. If he goes against my recommendation, I feel like he does not value my opinion, and he better have a damn good excuse for choosing anyone other than the person I suggested, since my chosen candidate is clearly more qualified, something he admitted last week. I just have to wait and see.
boring busy part of today and this whole week is that I have a virtual conference to attend on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Honestly, is there anything more boring than a virtual conference? Academic and professional conferences are rarely exciting and only mildly interesting if you are one of the people presenting. They are only made exciting by getting to travel somewhere and meeting and mingling with people in person. None of that is actually possible during a virtual conference. They will have “cocktail” hours and virtual hangouts, but it is not the same. At a virtual conference, you get to sit at a computer screen and listen to other people talk about topics that you thought might be interesting according to the description given in the conference program that always turn out to be completely different from what you expected.
The other busy part of my day will be a class I will be teaching this afternoon. I always really enjoy teaching classes, especially classes where I get to show off objects from the museum’s collection. I usually prefer to use ten or more objects when I teach, unless there is an object or a few objects that have an interesting story to tell, because then, I have enough to talk about. However, the collection this professor is interested in is a small one of about four objects, and they don’t tell a very compelling story. However, I’ll figure out something to say to make it interesting.
Fingers crossed for you.
