Final Interview

The last of our job candidates for the other curator position will be at the museum today. So far, this candidate has been at the top of the list for all of us on the search committee. Now, we will see if he lives up to our expectations in person. He seems perfect for the position from everything we’ve seen so far. My only concern is that he may be overqualified for the position. I guess there could be worse things in a job candidate. One of the members of the search committee calls him the unicorn, a rare but perfect fit. We’ll see.
One thing that will really interests me is how he will be dressed. I’ve always thought it was a little easier for a woman to be able to wear a dress or pants suit that is not over dressy but not too casual either. A man usually has two options: business or casual. Although, I guess business casual is an option, but I don’t think I’ve ever fully understood business casual. He could wear a suit that’s not too formal, and that could work. However, in my opinion, if he were to be too casual, like my boss often is, I would not feel that he was taking us serious enough. However, there can be a nice in between. I think the outfit above would be right on the line of being too casual, but I would find it acceptable, although the pants the guy above is wearing are a little too casual in my opinion.
While today’s candidate may be the unicorn of the group, I think the first one we interviewed in person was the Goldilocks of the bunch. She seemed to have the right amount of qualifications and experience without having too much, but I may be the only one who thinks that way. However, I did spend the most time with her and got a chance to get to know her better. I also think I could work really well with her. She was intelligent, funny, and very LGBTQ+ friendly. I find it a major plus that she loves drag shows. I feel like she’s a woman I could work with easily and collaborate with.
The second candidate was nice and very friendly, but I don’t believe she has the right experience. There are two parts to this job, and while she is very qualified in one area, I could not get a sense that she had enough qualifications in the other area. Some of my colleagues seem poised to overlook that. Plus, after her interview, she had no questions for us. The first candidate had a lot of questions for us that were well thought out. I never have many questions after an interview, but I always try to have some. I’ve found that if you don’t have questions, it leaves a bad impression. There are always some good standard questions that could be used for interviews no matter the job. It just shows interest, or that’s what I’ve always been told.
This whole process makes me very nervous. First of all, I think my boss has handled the whole job search and interview process very ineptly and unprofessionally. He just doesn’t know what he’s doing, and while I can often steer him in the right direction, he has not been following my advice on any of this. Second, I will be working very closely with this person, or at least I should be if they do their job correctly as a team member. I want someone I will be very comfortable with and will get along with easily. I tend to work better with women than men, but there have been a few exceptions to that rule. This whole process just fills me with anxiety.
5 comments:
Good luck. I hope the committee gives careful thought to who they select and that you end up working well with whomever is offered and accepts the job.
I second BosGuy's thoughts. I'll add that I'd hate to be told that I didn't get a job I wanted because I was "overqualified." It's a real kick in the teeth to be told, "You're too good." If I can do the job, let me have it, for heaven's sake. I can understand the wprry that an overqualified person may be looking for something better and leave as soon as they can, but the right questions during an interview should help to alleviate that fear.
I would never say that we should not hire someone because they are overqualified, naturgesetz. If he's the right fit, he's the right fit. I want the best qualified candidate to do the job.
Dearest Joe,
Let me throw my 6 cents in.
I have interviewed dozens of candidates in my time.
I tell folks that if I call you in for the interview you basically have the job. It is all a matter of fit.
Many hiring managers I know are looking for that "unicorn." They will hem and haw looking for that perfect candidate. There are none. Go with what you got. I use 2, 2, and 2. Two weeks to recruit, 2 weeks to interview, and 2 weeks to hire. In some places, I have managed if the position was left open too long one would have a conversation with HR about if you really need that position. Never want to go down that road. Also, many hiring managers are terrible interviewers. Many hate this part of their job. For me I love it. I will interview anyone. I have had a few bad interviews in my time. Some were so bad that I wanted to interview me to show them how it is done. There should be set questions asked to all candidates. Also, most places are doing behavioral interviewing.
At my level, managerial, I always wear a basic suit. Nothing too flashy. I say flashy with a tie. I am in healthcare not marketing or advertising so things have to be basic. I like everything the guy in the picture is wearing except the pants. The cuffs, those big assed pockets. They say you should wear what the folks in the office are wearing. Your boss is excluded. But I say that should come from the itnerviewer. I should not have to ask. I will just default to business attire. I have had folks come in all sorts of outfits. Nothing too drastic. And I don't want to see boobs or decolletage.
And yes, EVERY candidate should have questions at the end. Keep the standard 10 or so at the ready and depending on the flow of the interview pop one or two in. And don't bring up salary or benefits. We are not at that point yet.
Your group did a good job of ranking the candidates. In one place I worked we had an HR application that we had to rank all candidates brought to us, especially the top 5.
Good luck!!
Victor
XO
Did I miss something? How did loving drag shows become part of the interview process?
VRCooper, I did want to address your last question (I've been so rushed today that I haven't been able to keep up with much of anything except today's job candidate). I think we got on the subject of drag shows of the Annual Vermont Burlesque Festival because we were walking near one of the venues where it is held, and we were discussing various events that happen in Vermont (such as Winter is a Drag Ball and New Queers Eve). I think I asked if she liked drag shows, just as an aside. She said she was a big fan of drag shows and never missed RuPaul's Drag Race. It was not the most appropriate question, but it fit into the casualness of our conversation.
Post a Comment