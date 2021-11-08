Final Interview

The last of our job candidates for the other curator position will be at the museum today. So far, this candidate has been at the top of the list for all of us on the search committee. Now, we will see if he lives up to our expectations in person. He seems perfect for the position from everything we’ve seen so far. My only concern is that he may be overqualified for the position. I guess there could be worse things in a job candidate. One of the members of the search committee calls him the unicorn, a rare but perfect fit. We’ll see.
One thing that will really interest me is how he is dressed tomorrow. I’ve always thought it was a little easier for a woman to be able to wear a dress or pants suit that is not over dressy but not too casual either. A man usually has two options: business or casual. Although, I guess business casual is an option, but I don’t 5ink I’ve ever fully understood business casual. He could wear a suit that’s not too formal, and that could work. However, in my opinion, if he were to be too casual, like my boss often is, I would not feel that he was taking us serious enough. However, there can be a nice in between. I think the outfit above would be right on the line of being too casual, but I would find it acceptable, although the pants the guy above is wearing are a little too casual in my opinion.
While today’s candidate may be the unicorn of the group, I think the first one we interviewed in person was the Goldilocks of the bunch. She seemed to have the right amount of qualifications and experience without having too much, but I may be the only one who thinks that way. However, I did spend the most time with her and got a chance to get to know her better. I also think I could work really well with her. She was intelligent, funny, and very LGBTQ+ friendly. I find it a major plus that she loves drag shows. I feel like she’s a woman I could work with easily and collaborate with.
The second candidate was nice and very friendly, but I don’t believe she has the right experience. There are two parts to this job, and while she is very qualified in one area, I could not get a sense that she had enough qualifications in the other area. Some of my colleagues seem poised to overlook that. Plus, after her interview, she had no questions for us. The first candidate had a lot of questions for us that were well thought out. I never have many questions after an interview, but I always try to have some. I’ve found that if you don’t have questions, it leaves a bad impression. There are always some good standard questions that could be used for interviews no matter the job. It just shows interest, or that’s what I’ve always been told.
This whole process makes me very nervous. First of all, I think my boss has handled the whole job search and interview process very ineptly and unprofessionally. He just doesn’t know what he’s doing, and while I can often steer him in the right direction, he has not been following my advice on any of this. Second, I will be working very closely with this person, or at least I should be if they do their job correctly as a team member. I want someone I will be very comfortable with and will get along with easily. I tend to work better with women than men, but there have been a few exceptions to that rule. This whole process just fills me with anxiety.
Good luck. I hope the committee gives careful thought to who they select and that you end up working well with whomever is offered and accepts the job.
