Last night, we had our first snow of the season. This makes only the second time since I moved to Vermont that our first snow has been after Halloween. I am not complaining. Honestly, I don’t know that I’m ready for snow just yet. Luckily, last night was only a light dusting. Other areas of Vermont, like Burlington, received a mix of precipitation yesterday morning and during the day, but we’d only had light rain intermittently yesterday. The mountains saw a fair amount of snow yesterday, but they had gotten a little bit of snow already.
Soon, we’ll be clearing inches of snow off our cars to go anywhere. I’ve been told that the stripes/coloring of the caterpillars are indicative of a mild winter this year, but I was also told that the caterpillars are sometimes wrong. I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.
I have been told that our wooly bear caterpillars look like the one in the middle and are mostly brown. However, I’ve never seen a caterpillar in Vermont, so I have no idea what they look like this year.
In France, we predict the severity of winters depending on the thickness of the onion skins.
«Onion skins very thin
Mild winter coming in;
Onion skins thick and tough
Coming winter cold and rough. »
