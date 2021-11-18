I’m attending a virtual conference this week, and it is just as boring as you can imagine. The conference is one I have to attend for work, but few of the sessions even remotely interest me. So, yesterday I was preparing to listen to one of the sessions when they began to introduce it and say that it would begin with breakout sessions to discuss how we deal with this particular topic at our museum. I’d tuned in hoping to hear about how we could implement what they were supposed to be discussing, and they wanted me to talk about how I did something that I was there to learn how to do. I was not in the mood. I had no desire to be part of a group discussion when I knew very little about the topic, and I was in no mood to be interactive with anyone. So, I logged out of the session and decided to read some articles I’d planned on reading. One in particular I found fascinating and wanted to share it in my blog post today.
I began to write my post intending to finish it and email it to myself. I did finish writing the post, but then I got distracted and forgot to send it to myself. I’ll post it tomorrow, but it’s on my office computer and I did not have access to it from home to post today. In other words, stay tuned.
