TGIF: Last Day for 2021

Today is my last day at work for 2021. We were granted a few extra days from our usual week and a half holiday break for “going above and beyond” during extenuating circumstances during the pandemic. When I return to work on January 3, our new curator will be joining us. I am looking forward to some much-needed time off, and while I don’t think I will be eager to go back to work on January 3, I am looking forward to our new curator starting. She’s going to be hitting the ground running as we have several projects we are working on that she will play an integral part.
Normally, we don’t get two whole weeks for the holidays. I usually take a few extra days to fly home and spend time with my family, but I am not going home for the holidays this year. I am perfectly fine spending the holiday on my own. Maybe it will hit me closer to Christmas that I am here on my own and away from my family, but for now, I am okay with it. I really did not want to fly home and have to wear a mask for 12 hours straight. I know there are people in various industries that do that all the time, but with my trigeminal neuralgia (TN), if I wear a mask for more than an hour or so, the pain gets pretty bad.
Speaking of my TN, I got some disappointing news yesterday: the results of my sleep study. I had assumed my sleep apnea had improved with my weight loss, and it had improved significantly. However, I am just above of what it how much it needed to improve to be eligible for the Inspire implant therapy. I am not sure what the next step might be. The sleep clinic had told me that if it had not lowered enough that I could continue to lose weight and try again in the future. The question then become: Will my insurance pay for a third sleep study, especially a second in clinic sleep study? I suspect the answer is no. I have Cigna health insurance, and their initial answer to everything is no. Usually, they can be convinced to change their mind, but not always. Don’t get me started on what is wrong with an insurance company, and not my doctor, deciding what is best for my health.
I have also continued to be nauseated and have a headache. Part of that is the weather systems that have passed through Vermont. Tomorrow, we are expecting some rough weather, we are expecting 1-3” of snow accumulation during the day on Saturday and another 3-5” tomorrow night. Also, after today, we will not see temperatures above freezing for the foreseeable future. It looks like winter is here to stay.
