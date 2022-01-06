A Very Busy Week

I am so tired.
I have spent most of my workday helping to settle in our new curator. She seems to be settling in nicely. Plus, we are installing a new exhibit. While I am enjoying most of what I’m doing right now at work, it doesn’t make it any less tiring. Today though will be a break from all of that as I have webinars all day. This is not something I am looking forward to doing. Over the course of this pandemic, I have learned just how much I hate webinars. There are only two positives to webinars: 1) you can attend lectures and workshops that you would not have normally been able to attend because they are so far away, and 2) you can actually do other work when you have to attend one even though you’re not interested in it because no one can see you, especially if you don’t turn on your webcam.
My evenings have been pretty busy too as I help a dear friend navigate some online applications. I really think that online applications with overly cautious cybersecurity make many things too complicated. Far too often, all of the things that are supposed to make our lives easier end up being way too complicated. It seems like the more technologically advanced we become as a society, the more complicated life seems to be. Wasn’t technology supposed to simplify life, not make it more difficult? It can be very frustrating. I’d do anything for this friend, so I don’t mind in the least helping. I just wish this was easier for her.
