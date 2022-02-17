I need a clone of me or maybe I need two or three or ten. I feel like since the first of the year, I have been going nonstop at work. If I am able to stay in my office, I feel like I’m scrambling to get programs, labels, procedures, or lessons written. If I’m not doing that, I’m reading, writing, or answering emails. The thing is that all of that needs to be done, plus there are meetings to attend, an exhibit to install (thankfully, that’s complete except for a few very minor details that we just got in yesterday), or mentoring to do. I agreed to allow a kid from one of the local high schools to shadow me. She’s actually going to shadow me, our new curator, and my director, but she’s still my responsibility. There have been several days lately where the only time I get to sit and take a breath during the day is when I’m having lunch. It’s also not just work. I went to the doctor on Monday for my back. I go for my next Botox treatment for my migraines on Friday, and I have an apartment to view this morning and another tomorrow afternoon.
I don’t expect next week to slow down much either. My shadow comes every Monday afternoon, so I have to figure out what to do with her. I am presenting a program for the museum on Wednesday. (Yay, I finally get to talk about all that research I did for my never finished dissertation.) There is also a massive research project that I need to start working on for a new exhibit in the museum. It was such a large undertaking that we had to split it up amongst the four of us, and I haven’t even been at my desk long enough to even look it over and get started.
I may sound like I’m complaining, but actually I’m not. All of the work stuff, I love doing. The medical appointments are a necessity. The search for a new apartment is fucking annoying, and I am complaining about that, but the rest, I’m just stating the fact that I’m very busy and have been going full steam ahead for six solid weeks. There have been days when I get to work at 7:30 (sometimes earlier, according to how early Isabella wakes me to feed her*), and I make a cup of tea. Then, I don’t finish that one cup of tea u til lunchtime or after. Thank goodness I have a mug warmer on my desk.
*When Isabella wakes me before 5 am and I can’t go back to sleep after feeding her, I make and eat my breakfast and drink a cup of tea while I watch the early morning local news. Sometimes, I get bored with the news, since they do the same stories on a thirty minute cycle. When I get bored, I just go ahead and take my shower. Once I’ve showered and gotten dressed, I’m ready to walk out the door. Once I get dressed, I hate waiting around to leave, so I usually just go on to work, which means some days I get there between 7:00 am and 7:15 am, other days I do get in around 7:30 or a little after. No matter what time I get there, I usually have undisturbed alone time time until 8 am. My director is supposed to be there at 7:30 also, but he rarely makes it much before 8. So, for 30-45 minutes, I can actually get some work done that I have no other time for.
It’s all exhausting, especially with my current back problems. I feel like I need ten of me. It just seems like there is so much to do and so little time to get it all accomplished. However, as busy as I am, i enjoy doing it, unlike my last job when I was a teacher, teaching spoiled brats seven different classes a day. Then, I was mentally and physically tired. Also, with my current job, there are times, when I have nothing to do, that time is just not now. As my mother would say, “It’s a lot of hurry up and wait.”
You've been working there for a few years now and the past two years have been very trying. Many of my friends are burnt out. I know I was back when I decided to leave my job in late 2020.
It sounds like no matter how early you arrive, there is always more to be done. However, you now have a new colleague so I'm wondering if you can give yourself a breather and plan either a staycation or a proper vacation to relax and recharge.
If you can't take off for a longer period, I've always been a fan of taking Monday & Tuesday's off since I dislike the start of the week more than the end of the week. Maybe a drive up to Montreal or down to Boston or out to NYC in late March? It'll still be cold but sometimes a change of scenery can be great medicine.
BosGuy, I have some leave time that I have to take by the end of May or I will lose it. I'm currently holding off until I find a new apartment so I can use the time to get moved, but with whatever I have left over, I will be taking. If I didn't take any until May, I could take the whole month of May off, which my boss suggested I could do, but I want to see how long it will take me to pack, get moved, and settled in a new place. Once that is done, then I will take the rest of my time. In past years, I have taken every Monday and Friday off through April and May so I have a long series of 4 day weekends.
